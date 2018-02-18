Mirazvo Productions biggest winners at NAMA

Mirazvo Productions walks away with four NAMA gongs

They were the talk of the town at last year’s NAMA’s with their film Muzita RaBaba which torched a storm as many felt it did not deserve to be nominated in the Full Length Film category. It was only when one of the adjudicators, Ben Mahaka clarified the matter surrounding the matter that many who were complaining took a chill pill.

A year later, at yet another NAMA ceremony, Mirazvo Productions are the biggest winners with four gongs.

Their productions Muzita RaBaba and Kushata Kwemoyo got them the awards for Outstanding Actress, Actor, Director and Full Length Film.

With film production on the rise in the country, Mirazvo have been working round the clock to make their mark in the past three years and it’s starting to pay off.

Second to Mirazvo in terms of gongs collected was Musoja, Jah Prayzah who got three awards for Outstanding Male Artist, Outstanding Album and Outstanding Song.

The biggest surprise on the night was multi award-winning gospel musician, Janet Manyowa who scooped the Outstanding Female Musician beating Ammara Brown and Selmor Mtukudzi to the NAMA gong.

Below is the full list of winners:

SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet

Tinashe Tafirenyika

Outstanding Comedian

Mandlenkosi Mathe aka D Comedian

LITERARY ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Works

No Winner

Outstanding Childrenâ€™s Book

No Winner

Outstanding Fiction

Survivors CafÃ© by Stanley Mushava [Underclass Books & Films]

THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Leonard Phiri in Ihloka

Outstanding Actress

Charlene Mangweni in The Incident

Outstanding Theatrical Production

Double Funeral directed by Thulani Mbambo

Â Outstanding Director

Zaza Muchemwa for The Incident

DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer

Yeukai Zinyoro in Variety

Outstanding Male Dancer

Malcom E. Chirove in LA Puissance

Outstanding Dance Group

M & M Dance Factory

Â Outstanding Choreographer

Sean Mambwere â€” Online

VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Â Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work

No Winner

Â Outstanding Mix Media Work

Madam Vebvoda Foni by Evans T. Mutenga

Â Outstanding Exhibition

From Line to Form by Helen Lieros at Delta Gallery

FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actress

Kudzai Msungo in Muzita Rababa

Outstanding Actor

Charles Muzemba in Kushata Kwemoyo

Â Outstanding Music Video

Over Again produced by Vimbai Mukarati ft. Vimbai Mukarati

Â Outstanding Screen Production (Television)

Muzita Rababa directed by Shem Zemura

Â Outstanding Screen Production â€“ Short Film

Ruvimboâ€™s Wedding directed by Ben Mahaka

Outstanding Screen Production

Full Length Film

Kushata Kwemoyo directed by Shem Zemura

MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist â€“ Radio

Nicola Ndoro â€“ Star FM

Outstanding Journalist â€“ Print

Prince Mushawevato-Sunday Mail

Â Outstanding Journalist â€“ TV

Sifiso Mpofu -ZBC

Â Outstanding Online Media

Bustop TV

MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding Male Musician

Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Â Outstanding Female Musician

Janet Manyowa

Outstanding Album

Kutonga Kwaro by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Outstanding Song

Ndini Ndamubata by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

SPECIAL AWARDS

Outstanding Promoter – Divine Assignment

Arts Service Award â€“ Rooftop Promotions

Lifetime Achievement Award â€“ Pathisa Nyathi

Peoplesâ€™s Choice Award â€“ Winky D

Like this: Like Loading...