Mirazvo Productions biggest winners at NAMA

They were the talk of the town at last year’s NAMA’s with their film Muzita RaBaba which torched a storm as many felt it did not deserve to be nominated in the Full Length Film category. It was only when one of the adjudicators, Ben Mahaka clarified the matter surrounding the matter that many who were complaining took a chill pill.
A year later, at yet another NAMA ceremony, Mirazvo Productions are the biggest winners with four gongs.
Their productions Muzita RaBaba and Kushata Kwemoyo got them the awards for Outstanding Actress, Actor, Director and Full Length Film.
With film production on the rise in the country, Mirazvo have been working round the clock to make their mark in the past three years and it’s starting to pay off.
Second to Mirazvo in terms of gongs collected was Musoja, Jah Prayzah who got three awards for Outstanding Male Artist, Outstanding Album and Outstanding Song.
The biggest surprise on the night was multi award-winning gospel musician, Janet Manyowa who scooped the Outstanding Female Musician beating Ammara Brown and Selmor Mtukudzi to the NAMA gong.
Below is the full list of winners:
SPOKEN WORD AWARDS
Outstanding Poet
Tinashe Tafirenyika
Outstanding Comedian
Mandlenkosi Mathe aka D Comedian
LITERARY ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding First Creative Published Works
No Winner
Outstanding Childrenâ€™s Book
No Winner
Outstanding Fiction
Survivors CafÃ© by Stanley Mushava [Underclass Books & Films]
THEATRE AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Leonard Phiri in Ihloka
Outstanding Actress
Charlene Mangweni in The Incident
Outstanding Theatrical Production
Double Funeral directed by Thulani Mbambo
Â Outstanding Director
Zaza Muchemwa for The Incident
DANCE AWARDS
Outstanding Female Dancer
Yeukai Zinyoro in Variety
Outstanding Male Dancer
Malcom E. Chirove in LA Puissance
Outstanding Dance Group
M & M Dance Factory
Â Outstanding Choreographer
Sean Mambwere â€” Online
VISUAL ARTS AWARDS
Â Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work
No Winner
Â Outstanding Mix Media Work
Madam Vebvoda Foni by Evans T. Mutenga
Â Outstanding Exhibition
From Line to Form by Helen Lieros at Delta Gallery
FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS
Outstanding Actress
Kudzai Msungo in Muzita Rababa
Outstanding Actor
Charles Muzemba in Kushata Kwemoyo
Â Outstanding Music Video
Over Again produced by Vimbai Mukarati ft. Vimbai Mukarati
Â Outstanding Screen Production (Television)
Muzita Rababa directed by Shem Zemura
Â Outstanding Screen Production â€“ Short Film
Ruvimboâ€™s Wedding directed by Ben Mahaka
Outstanding Screen Production
Full Length Film
Kushata Kwemoyo directed by Shem Zemura
MEDIA AWARDS
Outstanding Journalist â€“ Radio
Nicola Ndoro â€“ Star FM
Outstanding Journalist â€“ Print
Prince Mushawevato-Sunday Mail
Â Outstanding Journalist â€“ TV
Sifiso Mpofu -ZBC
Â Outstanding Online Media
Bustop TV
MUSIC AWARDS
Outstanding Male Musician
Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Â Outstanding Female Musician
Janet Manyowa
Outstanding Album
Kutonga Kwaro by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Outstanding Song
Ndini Ndamubata by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
SPECIAL AWARDS
Outstanding Promoter – Divine Assignment
Arts Service Award â€“ Rooftop Promotions
Lifetime Achievement Award â€“ Pathisa Nyathi
Peoplesâ€™s Choice Award â€“ Winky D