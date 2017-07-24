Miss World Zim, a racist affair

The 1st Princess escorted on the runway PIC COURTESY OF TITSI NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM

82 SHARES Share Tweet

There was a lot of noise around the recently held Miss World Zimbabwe beauty pageant over a whole lot of reasons.

However, the key talking point was on the looks of the 16 finalists, with the majority of Zimbabweans unanimously agreeing on various platforms that the 16 were not a true representation of the best Zimbabwe has to offer.

But to make matters worse, this clandestinely constructed top 16 also showed a sad weakness with the committee responsible for selecting the ladies.

This weakness was that of being racist.

Yes indeed, the selection committee was racist.

Surely how could they search the length and breadth of Zimbabwe and fail to find a single yellow bone who makes it to the finals?

The yellow bone species of a lady is the most trending kind in Zimbabwe at the moment and the exclusion of such a species from the finals is clear evidence of racism by the selection committee.

Is it that they don’t love the fakeness of some of the yellow bones, with some using all sorts of chemicals to get lighter?

What about the originals who were naturally born yellow and shine like a light from the sango?

It seems the selectors were listening too much to the Bryan Kadengu’s track, ‘Heavy Machine’, in which he praises the dark and lovely African lady saying,”…ndiine muskana akanaka….ane ganda ritema haana kutsvuka zvenhema…”

After all has been said and done we say congratulations to the new queen, Chiedza Mhosva who walked away $20 000 richer plus a new set of wheels and also the first and second princess’, Evelyn Njelele and Kundai Claire Somerai, who bagged $10 000 and $5000 richer respectively.