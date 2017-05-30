Miss World Zimbabwe UK to announce finalists this week

Miss Zimbabwe UK pageant director, Chiyedza Ziyambe. PIC: MISS ZIM UK

The finalists for Miss World Zimbabwe UK (MWZUK) pageant are set to be announced this Friday after the organisers of the show completed a road show looking for contestants throughout the United Kingdom.

Pageant director, Chiedza Ziyambe, said that the casting roadshows have been successful and a host of talented girls turned out in their numbers. “The last few weeks have been fantastic and an eye opener,” said Ziyambe in a statement sent to the press.

“Having conversations with these young women, who have such high aspirations for their lives has kept us in sync with what kind of woman we are looking for to represent us, not only in the UK but on an international platform.

“We are in the process of finalising the shortlist of contestants and we will be revealing them shortly,” she revealed.

The Miss Zimbabwe UK winner and her two princesses will be flown to Zimbabwe to compete for the Miss Zimbabwe 2017 title, with the overall winner being entered into the Miss World competition later in the year.

This year the pageant will be held at the prestigious, De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London.

Prizes include character building lessons and the winner will also become the Face of Cherrielle Cosmetics.

Casting roadshows began in April and covered a number of cities including London, Nottingham and Manchester.

The Miss World Zimbabwe UK campaign is, according to its organisers, a celebration of Zimbabwe, its culture and of women.