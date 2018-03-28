Mixed reactions to Macheso honorary doctrate petition

Sungura Legend, Alick Macheso PIC: COURTESY OF A. MACHESO

Nash Paints Group Facebook page was buzzing yesterday and still is even today as prople are expressing their views on whether sungura maestro, Alick Macheso deserves to be given a honorary doctorate degree by the University of Zimbabwe.

Nash Paints took to their Facebook page and posted the following message:

“We want the University of Zimbabwe to give Macheso a Honorary Doctorate. Help Nash Paints achieve this by liking and sharing this post.We are looking for 20 thousand likes. #DrAMacheso #macheso4docterate Then we take it with UZ”

It is based on this statement that people have been taking turns to share their views on the matter.

Some who commented said he deserves it whilst others said he has not done anything worthy for him to receive such recognition from the University of Zimbabwe.

What are your views?

