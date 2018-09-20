Mo-t & Tuku promise fireworks at Jacaranda Fest!

Some of the acts set to perform at Jacaranda Festival PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Zimbabwe’s music legend, Dr. Mtukudzi as well as South African house outfit, Mi Casa have said they promise attendees nothing short of an electric presentation when they perform at Jacaranda Festival, a new baby on Zimbabwe’s showbiz scene.

The festival will be held on October 6 at Hellenic Sports Club from midday till midnight.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the festival, Mo-T said as Mi Casa they are honoured to be part of the line-up.

“We are honoured to be one of the acts on the debut edition of the festival,” said Mo-T.

“It is humbling to be performing alongside my father, Oliver Mtukudzi as well as Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

“We rarely get to see Mama Yvonne back home because of our busy schedules but am glad that we will be spending some time together in Zimbabwe.

“To all those coming, we promise to dazzle you with some great music as well as some new tracks,” he added.

Dr. Mtukudzi encouraged people to come ready to have fun.

“Jacaranda Festival signifies a time to have fun. A moment to enjoy life. So people should come with their dancing shoes and ready to dance all day,” said Tuku.

Other acts set to perform on the day include; Mbeu and The Mhodzi Tribe, Gemma Griffiths, Massa, Evicted as well as Blessing Chimanga, amongst many others.

One of the festival organisers, Marcus Gora revealed that they have since been given the greenlight by council to go ahead with the show despite the cholera scare that has seen most shows being cancelled.

“We met with the Harare City Council and they said we can go ahead with the concert as the date is not within the 10-day ban on public gatherings.

“We will on the day, still be making sure that people are sanitized as they enter and ensure that high hygiene standards are met,” he said.