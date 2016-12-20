Mokoomba, Ammara Brown, Bryan K all set for Afro Jams evening

Bryan K, performing as an opening act for MiCasa earlier this year in Harare. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

If you love Afrocentric vibes, accompanied by sweet vocals and jaw-dropping, bone-shaking dances, then you want to be at the 7 Arts Theatre on December 21 to join Ammara Brown, Mokoomba, Alexio Kawara, Bryan K and other artists for the annual Ngoma neHosho Concert.“This line up is made up of some of the best live acts we have worked with this year and all four have done amazing work in the last 24 months and it’s a chance for us to showcase why they have managed to stay on top of their indivisible game this year,” said the brains behind the Ngoma NeHosho concept, Walter Wanyanya.

“As Ngoma NeHosho we are there to provide artists with platforms that will push them to create specific acts for specific shows.

“So what you will see on the night are tailor-made shows by each artist, different to how you would have seen them throughout the year,” he added.

A bubbly Ammara Brown who has had a good run in 2016, which has seen her touring to South Africa, the United States and the United Kingdom and also participating in the just ended second season of Coke Studio, said she is promising fans an exciting show.

“All my fans can expect an awesome performance of all the brand new hits, ‘Owami’ and the first performance of ‘Wachu Want’ after its video debuted yesterday,” said Ammara.

The ‘Heavy Machine’ hit maker, Bryan K also added that fans can look out for an explosive set which will see him perform some of his brand new material.

“I’ve been working on some new music which I will release next year so I’m planning to perform some of the songs this Wednesday,” said Bryan.

“It’s been a while since I performed with my band so I’m looking forward to the performance on Wednesday and the guys are excited as well,” he added.