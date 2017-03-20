Mokoomba tells fans to pay what they want

Multi-award-winning group, Mokoomba PIC: COURTESY OF ERIC VANNIEUWALAND

Multi-award-winning group, Mokoomba, has come up with a new pricing model for its gigs starting this Friday when the Afro-fusion outfit launches its third album, ‘Luyando’, at Theatre in The Park.Mokoomba has decided to let fans pay what they want at the door, a first in Zimbabwe.

“We have made this launch concert ‘pay what you want’ because it’s an idea that we have wanted to try out for a long time,” said Mokoomba manager, Marcus Gora.

“We want our audience to be able to come to the concert in numbers so we can improve on potential CD sales, which is one of the main objectives of the launch concert.

“There will be no minimum price, and if the concept is successful, this might be our business model going forward,” revealed Gora.

On how they plan to distribute their CD’s he said, “We are yet to distribute our CDs to record shops or other locations because we have always done best-selling CDs at our live concerts.”

Mokoomba has over the past five years toured all over the world with just two albums, with their last offering, ‘Rising Tide’ having been dropped in 2012.

This is a remarkable achievement when compared to other local acts that drop albums annually and still fail to appeal outside the Zimbabwean market.

Gora says the band has managed to achieve this feat and stay relevant to its foreign audiences because of its solid live set.

“We have not been able to record and release albums at a fast pace because of the disruptive nature of frequent touring as a band. I think we have stayed relevant because we have an equally strong live set and we always try to do something new and introduce new music and elements which keeps our act fresh,” he explained.

He also that there would be no opening acts on Friday.

“We don’t have an opening act on Friday, it’s only Mokoomba and they will be ready to give an entertaining set for the launch of the new album titled Luyando which means love in Tonga,” he added.