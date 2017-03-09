Mokoomba unleashes Luyando

Multi award-winning group, Mokoomba. PIC: COURTESY OF MOOKOMBA

Renowned Afro-fusion band, Mokoomba will on March 24 officially launch its new album, ‘Luyando’, in Zimbabwe at the Theatre in The Park.

The ten track album, Mokoomba’s third, which was launched in Europe last month, carries songs that have a mixture of local indigenous languages which include Njanja, Ndebele, Luvale and Shona.

“Luyando’ is a stripped down album that balances the group’s love of Pan-African and international sounds with the local and traditional sounds they were listening to whilst growing up as friends in the Chinotimba Township of Victoria Falls,” said the band manager, Marcus Gora.

He also said listeners shall be treated to a different sound on this album, not the usual big sound Afro-fusion they interacted with on their previous album, ‘Rising Tide’.

“On Luyando, our listeners should expect a shift from the big Afro-fusion sound on our last album, Rising Tide, to a more stripped down semi-acoustic feel which allows us to focus on traditional melodies.

“It’s heavily influenced by traditional rhythms and storytelling, but also speaking to present day experiences. Our hope is that it provides an entry point to local audiences that feel they do not connect or understand the languages that we are accustomed to,” he explained.

Gora also said that the album title draws inspiration from the traditional Tonga culture and rituals.

“Luyando means Love in Tonga, and it takes its inspiration from the Makishi masquerade ritual practiced in Victoria Falls and parts of nearby Zambia.”

He expressed optimism that the album is going to be successful.

“We are extremely excited to be launching our thirdd album in Harare and we are planning to tour the country and the world this year to make sure that more and more people get to enjoy our music,” said Gora.