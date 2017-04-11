A Moment with the ladies behind UNPLUGGED Zimbabwe

The ladies behind Unplugged, Ellinah Chipumha and Chiedza Danha PIC: COURTESY OF UNPLUGGED

At a time when most arts events organisers are struggling to stay on their feet, two young women have shown defiance and resilience. They are the creators and the force behind Zimbabwe’s fastest growing monthly music event, Unplugged Zimbabwe.

Unplugged Zimbabwe is a blanket-and-wine styled music event which focuses on jazz and afro centric music in a family friendly environment.

The project started in 2013 as the brainchild of two childhood friends, Ellinah Chipumha and Chiedza Danha, whose undying love for the arts saw them pursuing their dream to fruition.

Ellinah is a hospitality management specialist with a background in finance and marketing while Chiedza is a communications strategist with a background in law and broadcast.

Music promotion and event management in the country has for years been dominated by men with a few women like Barbara Chikosi of Red Rose Entertainment, handling major international gigs with great success.

Zimbojam caught up with the two young ladies who spoke at length about their goals with the project.

“Our goal is to be Africa’s premier arts events organisers with globally recognized event properties. We love Zimbabwean music so that’s where we started – but our artistic, social, and entertainment interests are broad and our trajectory will likely reflect that,” they said.

Unplugged has been showcasing a mix of talented Zimbabweans from up and coming high school bands to world class musicians such as legend Oliver Mtukudzi. Ellinah contended that there is a feeling within the artist community that Unplugged provides a platform for artists and is meaningfully empowering them whilst connecting them with new audiences.

Despite the harsh economic challenges the Unplugged founding duo say they have never dishonoured a single payment to artists a practice which has earned them goodwill with a number of performers.

The project has not been spared from the harsh economic conditions prevailing in the country, but the organisers pay tribute to a legion of their loyal fans and the steady growth in numbers has started to lure corporate support and they shared that they are looking forward to announcing some incredible long-term partnerships this year.

Asked whether the playing field has been fair to them as female promoters, they had this to say, “People are always surprised to learn that the people behind Unplugged are two short ladies. But really, we don’t feel we’ve been prejudiced in any way on account of our gender.

“Our approach to working with people has a lot to do with it. We are firm but fair, very organized and we are generally very clear on what we want and expect. People respond to this accordingly – they don’t seem to see gender, they see two focused young business people.”

Ellinah and Chiedza bemoaned the lack of investment towards the arts sector a development that they say has discouraged most parents from letting their children become arts practitioners.

“The greatest disservice to our generation has been the under investment in the arts. It’s a complete fallacy and a recipe for disaster to try to convince an entire generation they are all meant to be doctors, lawyers or accountants!

“Those skills have immense value to our economy and social development but so does drama, poetry, pottery and the mbira.”

They gave an example of South Africa and Nigeria as countries with thriving creative sectors, supported by state, corporate and the community to become major industries with a global footprint and contributing to their countries’ gross domestic product.

In their parting shot the two ladies promised a game changing year ahead.

“We have no intentions of sinking so we are doubling up our efforts to grow this thing, despite the environment. Our support base is growing continually and we are setting our sights further afield.”

As clear testimony to their word Unplugged will expand to the city of Bulawayo and they have also set their eyes on regional markets. They hope to deliver a few big surprises that will shift the entertainment landscape by the end of the year.

As we emerge from March which is the International Women’s Month, the story of Unplugged is a reminder and a reaffirmation that women can do it too.