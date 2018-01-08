A moment with Yakayaka who quit Muvhango & Generations for music

is Rejoice Phaladi aka Yakayaka PIC: COURTESY OF REJOICE PHALADI

Its a New Year, new day and new opportunities are lying all around us but most importantly, we have new artists to talk about.

One such is Rejoice Phaladi aka Yakayaka.

The young lady recently dropped a dope single featuring the inimitable, Roki titled ‘Baddest Whine’ and people are already asking who she is.

Zimbo Jam caught up with her and she told us all about how she dumped her acting roles on big shows such as Generations and Muvhango for the love of music.

Who is Yakayaka?

Yakayaka is a young lady with a passion for the arts. She was born and bread in the city of Bulawayo and is the first of three children. I attended schooled at Townsend High before relocating to the United Kingdom to join the rest of my family. I spent eight years in the United Kingdom during which attained a Bcom Degree at University of Birmingham.

I then decided to relocate to South Africa to peruse my love of acting and music.

Things went on pretty well for me down in Mzansi as I managed to feature on shows like Generations, Muvhango and Isidingo.

When did the passion of music start?

I think we are all born with a love for music as I believe music is a an expression of human emotion, it speaks where words fail.

I have always loved to express myself in one way or the other and music always was my way.

As the saying goes you are who you hang with, my friend who is an award winning musician, Buffalo Souljah then encouraged me to get into the studio and put something down. Buff then put me in touch with his producer GT beats and my first single Baddest Whine came about

What inspires you?

I am inspired by anyone who is going after greatness. The female who is getting her own. I get so elated when I see women taking their place in the world just like Oprah Winfrey and Folorunsho Alakija.

The story of Strive Masiyiwa, how he has conquered the telecom industry. I also listen to life coaches like Anthony Robbins.

Tell us about Baddest Whine…

My new single Baddest Whine is basically every females alter ego. We all believe we have the Baddest Whine. We believe we have “that thing”. I asked Roki to jump on the track because I believe he is very artistic, I loved him from his Chidzoka days. The radios have been playing the track and people from all over world have received the track in an amazing way. The sales on iTunes and other online stores have been humbling.

What’s the plan for 2018?

I have up to six singles to my name at the moment and I will be releasing an EP before end of 2018. The video of Baddest Whine should be on TV before end of January.

I also continue with my studies as I a pursuing a degree in law with UNISA.

However, acting career will been put on hold because of my music and other business.

Take a listen to Baddest Whine here:

