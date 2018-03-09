A moment with ZAA nominee, Batsirai Masvinge

Batsirai Masvinge (with Cake) together with Mafikizolo, South Africa's sing duo PIC: COURTESY OF 263 NIGHT

Last week the Zimbabwe Archivers Awards (ZAA) South Africa 2018 nominees were released and though all those who made the list deserved it, one individual stood out as his project got nominated in its first year.

This individual is Batsirai Masvinge with his series of premium nights dubbed the 263 nights.

Batsie got nominated in the Event of The Year for the The Diaspora 1st edition as well as the People’s Choice category.

Zimbo Jam caught up with Masvinge who left the country a couple of years ago as a filmmaker and now has developed into an entrepreneur, and he told us more about his exclusive parties.

How you feeling about the nomination?

We are excited about 263 Nights being nominated at Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2018 edition for Event of The Year award. This means a lot to us through being recognised for the service we are providing in the diaspora by putting together first class events for our people and exporting our Zimbabwean culture to different parts of the world.

What are these 263 Nights?

263 NIGHTS is a series of premium parties mainly targeting people of different nationalities residing in the diaspora and giving them a taste of home in a safe, secure and luxurious setting. Primarily set up in the heart of Sandton, Johannesburg, 263 Nights has evolved into an international events brand with a recent event in Dubai, UAE and other coming up events in Australia, Canada, England and China during the May-August season.

Initially we were a gathering of 10 people to a point now where 263 Nights events are attended by over 500 people.

When you moved to South Africa did you have this idea?

Moving to South Africa made me miss a lot of the things about home. As much as South Africa is a beautiful country to work and live in, one can never compare it to where you come from. When people move to the diaspora they miss home, the culture, the music, the food and in general the entertainment they used to enjoy whilst back home. This became my main inspiration to create a hybrid recreation of a Harare party for example in the heart of Sandton, Johannesburg and our revellers have been enjoying them.

How have these parties impacted the arts sector?

263 Nights has been contributing immensely to the arts industry, over the past one and a half years , 32 artists have performed, attended or hosted 263 Nights with high profile guests. Stars such as Nigerian famous actor Mike Ezuruonye, South African duo Mafikizolo, Zimababwean artists such as Ammara Brown, Ex Q, Madam Boss,Leeroy Gopal,Stunner, Roki,Military Touch Movementâ€™s Nutty O and DJ Tamuka and special guests such as Diamondâ€™s wife Zari The Boss Lady and legendary footballer Benjani Mwaruwaru to mention but a few.

What is the plan with the 263 Nights going forward?

The medium to long term plan for 263 Nights is to host various parties in different countries every month to make sure people in the diaspora , not only Zimbabwe and but Africans such as Nigerians, Ghanaians, Congolese, Zambians and Tanzanians have a place to connect with their roots.

What do you like about 263 Nights?

What makes me happy about 263 Nights is the service it provides in the diaspora community through linking up people and providing a business and social platform where our communities are much stronger than ever using music as a tool.

