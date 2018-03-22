Mono celebrates 30 years in style

Mono and his son performing together

Renowned guitarists, Clive Mono Mukundu celebrated 30 years in the music industry with the launch of his 10th studio album, a tutorial DVD and his second book at Theatre in The Park on Wednesday evening.

“Am feeling good as I did not anticipate that the event will be such a success,” said an elated Mono after the launch.

“It took us three months to plan this event and am grateful to the organising team that was spearheaded by Paraclet William and Sandra Chidawanyika Goliath for doing a superb job.

Mono revealed that besides struggling to get a publishing deal, writing his second book titled “Poor and Famous” was not a challenge at all.

“There weren’t many challenges with writing this book except for the piracy issues that have affected the book industry in Zimbabwe. We struggled to get a publishing deal so I ended up publishing the book on my own,” revealed Mono.

