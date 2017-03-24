When Moto Republik escaped demolition

Outspoken, Locnation and Cde. Fasto spearhead the #SaveMotoRepublik campaign PIC: T. CHIMAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

It’s all smiles at Zimbabwe’s first creative hub, Moto Republik, as an out of court agreement between the management of the hub and the Harare City Council saved the architecturally appealing structure from demolition.

This puts to an end the tussle between the hub’s management and the city fathers over the latter’s proposed demolition of the former’s offices.

Council on March 9 threatened to demolish the hub citing failure to abide by its by-laws through architectural designs that used shipping containers as building material.

In a statement released recently, Moto Republik announced that an amicable common ground solution had been reached between them and the City Fathers.

“We are pleased to announce that the management at Moto Republik and the Harare City Council have reached a common ground resolution that will see the modern architectural design at Southern Africa’s first creative hub remain standing,” it read.

As part of the bargain, Moto Republik is expected to modify its shipping container structures so that they show a compromise and partly fall within the confines of council regulations.

“Council would like Moto Republik to add modifications to its structures in order for them to resonate with Council by-laws and this six month long process will see our technicians and architects coming together with Council engineers to come up with a workable solution that ensures that the structures remain but existing within the framework of current governing by-laws,” further highlighted the statement.

With over 15 000 tweets and 1800 petition signatures which were in support and lobbying for the #SaveMotoRepublik campaign, the creative hub has hailed the youths of the country for showing solidarity and vowed to continue creating opportunities for them.

“We are inspired by the thousands of young Zimbabweans who spoke up, stood up and added their voice to our #SaveMotoRepublik campaign because you are the ones who saved Moto Republik,” further read the statement.

“As Moto Republik we remain committed to our mission to create spaces and opportunities for young Zimbabweans,” further read the statement.