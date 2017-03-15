MotoRepublik, the war continues as council plays numb!

5 SHARES Share Tweet

Word coming from Moto Republik is that the Harare City Council has remained silent and is still yet to respond to the pressure being piled by interested parties to halt its planned demolition of Moto Republik offices tomorrow.

In a statement on Tuesday, Moto Republik said, “We have engaged our lawyers to resolve the matter ahead of the March 16 deadline by sending a letter of demand to the city fathers, which has been followed up this afternoon by an urgent chamber application for an interdict against the illegal demolition should the council not respond to our request to stop the demolition.”

By Wednesday morning however council had not responded as was confirmed by the hub’s co-founder Tangai Leslie Makawa aka Outspoken.

“We have as you might have heard engaged Mayor Manyenyeni and Minister Kasukuwere over the matter and they are both in support of this initiative with the Minister having promised to engage council so that there can be an amicable resolve to the whole matter, ” he said.

“However there has been no official response from city council saying the demolitions are going to stop,” he added.

Meanwhile a petition to stop the demolitions is still in dire need of more signatures with just 1600 signatures having been received by Wednesday afternoon.

To sign the petition, follow the link below:

https://www.change.org/p/minster-saviour-kasukuwere-savemotorepublik?recruiter=693622226&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=share_page&utm_term=mob-xs-share_petition-custom_msg