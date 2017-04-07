The Movement lights up NGZ

The Movement will tonight be the headline act for the monthly National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ), jamboree dubbed, First Friday.

The Movement, are a group which has a unique way of entertaining the audience with DJ’s and musicians (saxophonists, percussionists, guitarists, a violinist, keyboardist, gifted poets and comedians).

“This coming First Friday will treat the audience to a unique performance featuring DJs and a live musical performance while they also get an exclusive chance to view currently running exhibitions in the gallery,” read a statement from NGZ.

“This First Fridays presents an excellent opportunity for us to work with a National Art Institution like the National Gallery of Zimbabwe which is dedicated to promoting local talent,” said St. EMMO the director at The Movement.

“It is a great opportunity for us as the Movement to express ourselves and make the event a unique experience where people can enjoy live musical performances and art in the Gallery at the same time. It’s a way of showcasing Art in the Gallery while enjoying live entertainment- which is what we call when art meets art, ” added St. EMMO.

The First Fridays initiative is aimed at the young generation and seeks to introduce alternative music into the gallery atmosphere and create a space for young art lovers to experience an evening of diverse genres of music in a museum setup.

During this monthly event, the gallery extends its opening hours to the public so that diverse audiences can engage with art until late. Members of the public will have access to the currently running contemporary art exhibitions at the Gallery thus creating a multifaceted ambience for culture and art lovers.