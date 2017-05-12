Movie Alert: The Incredible Tich Mataz

The incredible and inimitable Tich Mataz. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Attention all filmmakers! Especially you my brothers; Nick Zemura, Joe Njagu, and Elton Mjanana as you toil in the trenches pushing the Zim film sector to another level muchideedzera in one accord kuti #zvemafirimu.

I have an idea for you my comrades, I know you are all very creative writers and all but there is a story that y’all are missing out on.

A very juicy story that can produce a script that will firstly, land you a NAMA award, secondly will definitely get a Zimbabwean production to be nominated for the AMVCA’s for the first time and obviously one or two other intercontinental awards…like the Oscars only if I direct, LOL.

But well the script will be based on a true story, that of renowned radio and television personality, Tich Mataz.

There is no need for any deep thinking here or to sensationalise facts, because Tich Mataz’s life story is UNBELIEVABLE in its raw format.

When you read about it and realize this guy is still out there and pulling off more and more shoddy deals without getting arrested, haibo, you realise murume anorarama ne lucky uyu, like Tuku sang.

Here is what South Africa’s DJ Sbu had to say about him according to an article in the B Metro of May 29, 2016:

“…the great Tich Mataz, he was way ahead of his time. If he was never deported from South Africa 10 years ago I have no doubt this man would be one of our South African billionaires.”

“Almost 20 years ago in his early twenties Tich Mataz was a trendsetter. He dressed in smart designer suits, had a mansion on the hills of Northcliff, a banging night club in Rosebank, a radio show on 5FM, and a very popular TV show on SABC,” the MoFaya founder wrote on Instagram after meeting Mataz during his Zimbabwean adventure last Saturday.

A billionaire! Like seriously, what is Tich Mataz’s secret to success or to his dealings?

We all know Dj Sbu is a top hustler, so if you get a man like him give someone props like this, then you know his indeed a trailblazer.

From his glory days in South Africa, Mataz in recent years has worked at all three top urban radio stations in the country, Star FM, Power FM and now his at ZiFM Stereo.

Some struggle to land even a 30 minute slot at any of these stations and yet Tich uses his ‘Midas Touch’ to get things flowing for him.

Moving on, we now every movie needs twists and Tich Mataz is as twisted as they come.

Here is what the News Day of June 4, 2015 said in an article with a headline reading, ‘StarFM sues Tich Mataz, aspiring MP over $75 000’

…In the court papers, the radio station said between November 2012 and March 2013, it aired a sponsored programme called Solution for European Union, for which a payment of ₣36 000 ($46 630,80) was paid to Hamtech Investments after Matambanadzo allegedly misrepresented to the EU that the firm was StarFM’s agent.

Of the paid amount, it is alleged only $6 301 was paid in cash to StarFM by Mutumanje on February 1 2013, leaving an outstanding balance of $40 329,80.

StarFM further alleges, between October 22 2012 and February 28 2013, it also aired a programme called International Relations for the American Embassy valued at $6 210, which amount was billed by Matambanadzo and paid into Hamtech Investments’ account, but were never remitted to StarFM.

Mataz is alleged to have pocketed $20 500 which was paid by Zec through Hamtech Investments after StarFM aired the commission’s programmes.

Who does this seriously? It can only be Tich Mataz.

Then recently he was in the courts again on allegations of smuggling clothes.

Amazing movie it would be or even a series. Surely from being almost a billionaire to a smuggler of clothes, how on earth does that happen?

Then there is the trending one, Tich the man who almost was a billionaire, the trickster, the smuggler is now a prophet.

Oh my Jesus how does he do it?

Well he denies the prophetic call according to 263chat, but still there is an amazing storyline there.

This movie will be a blockbuster.

So filmmakers there you go, an authentic Zimbabwean story at your disposal.