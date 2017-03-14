Mpofu switches Ambassadorial mantle for love

Dereck Mpofu performing with his band. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Afro-fusion musician, Dereck Mpofu recently released his fourth studio album, ‘Godobori’, a love collection which is a shift from his recent offerings that have been premised upon his work as an environmentalist.

Mpofu also known as the Green Ambassador, is the Harare City Council’s Goodwill ambassador for Water Conversation and Zero Littering.

In an interview with Zimbo Jam, Mpofu revealed that this offering was entirely inspired by love and social issues.

“On this offering I have retraced back my steps to where I started and therefore I have decided to suspend my ambassadorial and sing on real issues on the ground that include love and my own personal experiences as a father of three now,” he said.

He also revealed that the new album was a gift to some of his fans who had complained that on all his recent offerings including ‘Dr Philosophy’ and ‘Diplomatic Alliances’, the musician had centralized his message mostly around his ambassadorial work.

“This album is to tell my fans that of cause I might be having other commitments, but I certainly haven’t forgotten them. This offering is clearly addressing other issues and people can dance to it in beer halls or anywhere else were they might please,” added Mpofu.

The ‘Chisikana Changu Zimbabwe’ hit maker also revealed that he will be dropping videos for tracks on the album and promotional shows are on the cards.

“Expect a video on the song I made with Pah Chihera, ‘Dzepfunde’ in the first week of April.

“There are certainly going to be some shows and my fans should always be on the lookout on my Facebook page as I will certainly disclose this information in due course,” he revealed.