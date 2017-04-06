MTV Base endorses Kamera

ZImbabwean producer Tatenda Kamera PIC: COURTESY OF PRLOG.ORG

MTV Base has listed Zimbabwean producer, Mr Kamera as one of the budding producers building the African music industry, especially hip hop.

“African music is in a strong space at the moment and although a lot of the rappers should take the credit for this, a few producers who are busy making the music behind the boards also need a bit of the recognition too. We’ve decided to dedicate today to honouring some of the most talented producers on the continent right now who are low key building the African hip hop scene brick by brick, bar by bar and beat by beat,” reads an article on the MTV Base site.

“Kamera has produced music for the likes of Ice Prince and Gemini Major across Africa and is slowly but surely bringing his influence to other nations,” further read the article.

Zimbo Jam got in touch with an elated Kamera who expressed gratitude for the recognition.

“It’s exciting to be recognized by a global music outlet like MTV Base, I have been producing records for artists all across Africa so its great to see the hard work starting to pay off. I am also thrilled to put Zimbabwe on the music map,” said Kamera.

“It’s amazing to have your work validated and to be considered a top producer on the continent.

“I aim to keep producing hit records and to keep growing the Kamera brand. I am in the transition to being an artist which has also opened new opportunities for me, fans can expect some crazy new music coming out soon,” added Kamera.

On what the secret to his success is he said, “I have always believed as a producer you must have a solid work ethic and always prepare for sessions, I am always making music and most importantly I am always networking and connecting with the people behind the artists.

“Finally, my partnership with Anashe Media Group (@AnasheMG) has opened amazing doors the past couple of years, our goal is open doors for more Zimbabweans to shine on the global stage.”