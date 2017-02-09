Mubayi leads Zim to Italy

Zim delegation for the Venice Biennale. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Veteran sculptor Sylvester Mubayi will be leading a delegation of four artists representing Zimbabwe at the 57th Venice Biennale running from May 13 to November 26, 2017.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by chief curator at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, Raphael Chikukwa, who revealed that this year’s edition was special because a delegation of youthful artists is being led by a mature and renowned sculptor.

“I am pleased to announce that a surviving member of what I can call the first generation of Zimbabwean artists, Sylvester Mubayi will lead the delegation to Venice at the 57th Venice Biennale,” he said.

The three youthful artists joining Mubayi are Charles Bhebe, painter Admire Kamudzengerere and architect Dana Whabira the only female artist making the list.

Mubayi has described his selection to be part of the team as an honour and a mentorship opportunity that will see him help the youthful team that he is leading to Italy grow and gain confidence.

“I want to thank God who has taken me to this point and I am glad to be leading this youthful team of artists that are going to extend our legacy after some of us are long gone,” he said.

“These are my children and I am going to encourage them to gladly continue in confidently preserving our culture and identity as Zimbabweans at a wold stage through art,” he added.

The ambassador of Italy to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Enrico De Agostini has hailed the continued appearance of Zimbabwe at the Biennale ahead of other African countries saying, this has helped strengthen the diplomatic ties between Zimbabwe and Italy.

“Art is at the centre of our partnership and diplomatic relations as nations. Zimbabwe has been one of the most consistent African countries to appear in Venice at the Venice Biennale and I would like to congratulate those selected to showcase at the most prestigious art exhibition in the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, government has applauded the four artists going to Italy saying their continuous engagement with the international community is critical in the implementation of ZIMASSET.

“Art remains central in the implementation of ZIMASSET as it has continued to create employment .Government has continued and will continue to channel resources towards the arts sector.

“These four artists going to Venice are the olympians of the Zimbabwean arts sector and they are going to unlock investment on a global arena at Venice Biennale,” said permanent secretary in the ministry of Rural Development, Preservation and Promotion of Culture and Heritage, Dr. Thokozile Chitepo.

The title for the 57th edition of the Venice Biennale is ‘Viva Arte Viva’ and international artists from across the globe are expected to exhibit their works.