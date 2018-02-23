Mubochwa defends Jah outfit

Jah Prayzah in his controversial outfit at NAMA 2018

Jah Prayzah was talk of the town for the past few days due to the fur outfit he was wearing at the NAMA awards.

There were mixed views regards the musicians look with others saying the musician was slaying whilst others thought he had a wardrobe malfunction as they say the fur is more suitable for winter occasions.

In the midst of all this, the co-designer and maker of the coat, Thembani Mubochwa said that there was no wardrobe malfunction at all.

“I am happy that people are talking about the outfit because that is what we want as creatives,” said Mubochwa.

“As creatives we have that ability to push barriers so I am not worried about weather seasons. Just because fur was worn in winter and it became the norm who said it cannot be changed?

“When Lady Gaga wore the meat outfit the whole world stood still and we want to do the same with Jah, and already we are getting there based on all the talk going on.”

The award-winning designer highlighted that they are going to continue making more extraordinary outfits.

“Going forward we shall be dropping crazier outfits that will leave everyone talking.

“Just like we see on red carpet events in the diaspora where they use materials which have, for instance, only been used for curtaining to make clothes, that is the direction we are going.

“We are going to make clothes from sofa making material and even grass and leaves.

“Jah is growing as a brand and as such, his image should not just be one which conforms to the norm, hence we are deliberately going to go against the status quo and we will keep making the headlines,” revealed a buoyant Mubochwa.

