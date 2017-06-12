Mudiwa goes higher

Flamboyant rapper Mudiwa PIC: COURTESY OF MUDIWA

Flamboyant gospel rapper, Mudiwa Hood has dropped a new single, ‘Take Me Higher’.

In the song the rapper speaks about the goodness of his Lord, Jesus and prays that he lifts him up to higher level in his level.

Pretty dope track, well put together by Nigerian producer APK and Craig Bone.

However, Mudiwa seems to have shifted from his normal sound and adopted to the trending Afro beats groove.

Though this might be good in terms of trying to stay relevant, it might also come as a disadvantage as one will be competing with more established artists who are blowing up the continent with this groove.

On what the track meant, Mudiwa said, “It is a life dream for everyone alive to have the Lord lift him or her higher. So I was just saying out a passionate prayer loudly.”

He also admitted that the beat of the song was similar to that of Mr Eazi’s hit track, ‘Leg Over’.

“That beat sounds familiar but it’s not the Leg Over beat. Very different. One just needs to listen to the two songs and they will realise that these beats are different,” explained Mudiwa.

The rapper highlighted that the track is off his forthcoming album and its video will be dropping soon.

“This track is coming off my forthcoming album which I have titled Street Preacher and will be dropping in August.

“I can tell all my fans to look out for new sound unlike what they are used to listening to when this 10 track offering drops,” revealed Mudiwa.

He says the album title was his way of saying my message is for everyone.

“I chose to call the album Street Preacher because my message is for both the ordinary man and the Christian on the streets.

“The album has beats similar to those by secular artists but carries the word of God,” added the rapper.