Mudzami krumps to Durban

Collin Mudzami (centre) won the Unshakeable battle in 2015 along 5 Felix Mwale (left) and Tinashe Miguel Kucheka PIC: PLOT MHAKO

2017 looks bright for local dancer and one of the pioneers of krump in Zimbabwe, Colin Mudzami, who is set to perform in Durban at the African Krump championships termed ‘Payback’ to be held in December this year.

Mudzami whose stage name is Voice qualified for this prestigious tournament after coming first in a krump tournament held in Harare early January, organised by the Harare Krump Society (HKS) and Buck Kingdom.

Voice has described his qualification as an honour and expects stiff competition and also to carry on a legacy left by other Zimbabwean dancers who have performed in South Africa before.

“Well I expect it to be the most competitive dance event I have ever attended and I see myself as just as many of the pioneers of krump in Zimbabwe to have competed in South Africa and raise our flag high,” said Voice.

Voice has described his participation in South Africa as an opportunity for the krump dance that is still of minority interest in Zimbabwe to grow and gain fame.

“I expect krump to grow in Zimbabwe. I want it to be something that everyone has knowledge of, which then allows them to join the movement or take another path because at the moment there are many people who still don’t know what krump is,” he added.

He also believes that his participation will show people that krump is an important form of art that ought to be respected and recognised in this country.

“I think as dancers in Zimbabwe our art is seen as something not worth much and something you don’t need to pay for to see. Our form of art should be respected and put up there with other forms like music,” he added.

Meanwhile, Voice released the first Zimbabwean krump album on January 29, with the vision of giving an African identity to the world of krump.

“I noticed that I could somehow portray my own African identity in the world of krump through music. The other thing that inspired me is that Zimbabwean krumpers are not united so I had the idea is that if I was to have an album representing every krumper in Zimbabwe it will help us take a step towards uniting us,” he revealed.

Voice is one of the few successful members of the Harare Krump Society, which was formed in 2014 with the vision of encouraging a positive lifestyle through art and dance and to date they continuously host krump tournaments amongst them being the annual Buck Renaissance.