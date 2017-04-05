Mudzvova calls for more protest art

Silvanos Mudzvova protesting in front of parliament PIC: COURTESY OF S. MUDZVOVA

Award-winning actor, Silvanos Mudzvova has called on artists, particularly actors, to participate in protest art as a way of redefining the nation’s destination.

“There is need for so many actors and theatre companies to be involved in protest art. I mean what’s the purpose of us saying we cannot be involved? Everybody has to be involved because we need so many players to be part and parcel of the people who are advocating for positive change within the country,” said Mudzvova during an interview with Zimbo Jam.

He went on to highlight the importance of protest theatre especially in shaping the destiny of the majority of Zimbabweans.

“Protest theatre is very critical in Zimbabwe especially in giving an alternative visual voice that is easily available for people to consume in video and live in theatre.

“We only have one television station which means that there is a lot that theatre can do in addressing the economic, political and social challenges in Zimbabwe,” he continued.

He however bemoaned lack of support especially from the government in helping the theatre sector to grow.

“We are not where we are supposed to be, we have no single modern theatre in Harare were we can do a professional play. There is no funding from the government, our actors are not trained in giving that professional feel to the whole industry so then what becomes of theatre if things are like this?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Mudzvova has hinted that he is working on another solo act titled ‘King of Mutapa’ that he expects to start performing in beginning of September.