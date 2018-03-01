Mukanya tickets selling like BACOSSI

Dr. Thomas Mapfumo, aka Mukanya. PIC: COURTESY OF BERLELEYSIDE.COM

Many predicted that the much awaited Mukanya gig will be one of the biggest shows in the country this year and it is proving to be so as tickets to the concert are selling like the low priced groceries that former RBZ Governor, Gideon Gono introduced with his BACOSSI* programme in 2007.

Event organisers, Entertainment Republic said that those buying the tickets to the show, slated for April 28 at the Glamis Arena, are buying them in batches and not singles.

Whilst this is not a new trend on the local showbiz scene as it happened in 2016 when Chris Martin came into the country, it is rare as ticket sales usually start to get so high a week before the event.

This is the first phase of the ticket sales for the show dubbed â€˜Big Bira.’

Early bird tickets are going for $10 (ordinary online) and $15 for the physical ticket. VIP tickets are selling for $100 online and $150 physical.

Online tickets can be purchased here:Â https://thomasmapfumohomecoming.nutickets.co.za/7436Â or atÂ www.entrepublic.com.

Those who want physical tickets can visit Entertainment Republic offices located at 113 Samora Machel Avenue.

The second phase will see general tickets pegged at $20 (online) and $30 (physical) while VIP will be $150 (online) and $200 (physical).

Phase three tickets will be going for $30 (online) for ordinary tickets and $40 (physical). VIP tickets will be unavailable in phase three. The phases will be subject to ticket availability thus a first-come, first-serve. Ticket sales close on theÂ 27th of AprilÂ at 15:00hrs.

There will be no ticket sales on the day of the show.

Supporting acts at the concert are Oliver Mtukudzi, Suluman Chimbetu, Winky D, Andy Muridzo and Gary Tight.

BACOSSI

Towards the end of 2007, in order to alleviate an acute shortage of goods in the supermarkets, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe introduced the Basic Commodities Supply Side Intervention facility (BACOSSI). The products that came under this programme were ridiculously cheap as they were bought using forex that was not acquired at black market rates. Anything that was cheap came to be referred to as something that came as a result of ‘bakosi.’

