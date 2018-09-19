MultiChoice Lists on stock exchange

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk PIC: COURTESY OF NEWS24

Naspers, a South African internet and media group that is known for its brands such as DStv, MNet, MultiChoice, ShowMax has announced its intention to list its Video Entertainment business separately on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and simultaneously to unbundle the shares in this business to its shareholders.



The new company will be named MultiChoice Group and will include MultiChoice South Africa, MultiChoice Africa, Showmax Africa, and Irdeto.

“This marks a significant step for the Naspers Group as we continue our evolution into a global consumer internet company,” said Naspers chief executive officer, Bob van Dijk.

“Listing MultiChoice Group via an unbundling aims to unlock value for Naspers shareholders and at the same time create an empowered, top 40 JSE-listed African entertainment company.”

Naspers’ Video Entertainment business is one of the fastest growing top pay-TV operators globally and its multi-platform business entertains 13.5 million households across Africa.

Video Entertainment chief executive, Imtiaz Patel said: “Listing and unbundling MultiChoice Group is intended to create a leading entertainment company listed on the JSE that is profitable and cash generative.

“We offer an unmatched selection of original content made in Africa, for Africans, as well as a world-class sports offering. Our leadership team is diverse, experienced and well-positioned to take the company forward.”

In the last financial year, the business generated revenue of ZAR47.1 billion and trading profit of ZAR6.1 billion. It employs more than 9,000 people in Africa and indirectly creates economic prosperity for over 20,000 more who are employed by its various partners and suppliers across the continent.

MultiChoice Group is expected to be unbundled with limited leverage, providing it with the necessary financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities in African video entertainment.