MultiChoice in panic mode?

The entrance of Kwese TV into the IP and satellite TV business seems to have heavily shaken Africa’s biggest pay TV platform MultiChoice, as it has in recent months taken some ‘panic reactions’ to ensure that its clients stay happy.

MultiChoice profits are alleged to have dwindled over the past three years and with rife competition from Kwese TV and other players such as Netflix, the broadcaster finds itself in a quandary as it can lose most of its clients to competitors.

As we reported yesterday, MultiChoice dropped subscription fees late last year and this year went further to avail the FA Cup to viewers on all bouquets. Just last week, DStv upgraded its premium clients and today yet another measure has been made to ensure that clients remain loyal.

This business of cutting prices and addition of most sought after channels to non-premium bouquets never used to happen five years ago.

On Tuesday March 7, 2017, MultiChoice launched a new continent-wide incentive programme called DStv Thanks, aimed at offering rewards to DStv customers.

Lovemore Mangwende, chief executive officer of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said: “We are delighted to join in the launch of DStv Thanks, which is a means by which we can appreciate our customers. As we place customers at the heart of our business, this is one of the ways of showing our gratitude for their loyalty and support by offering them more value.”

“We remain committed to improving our value-added benefits and creating platforms on which we can show gratitude to our customers for being part of our family.”

DStv Thanks is aimed at recognising and rewarding subscribers for their commitment to the brand, especially those with subscriptions that have remained continuously connected to DStv for three months or more.

“The first rewards awaiting subscribers are four additional entertainment channels featuring the hottest telenovelas, movies and top-rate local and international content for the whole family to enjoy at no extra cost,” said Mr Mangwende.

The channels offer an exciting line-up of new shows with something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

For instance, Zee Bollymovies on DStv channel 114 is a Bollywood movie channel with a mix of classic and contemporary movies dubbed in English. The channel will launch with movies such as Mohra, Kushi, Shaitan and Fitoor.

Trigger on DStv channel 188 is aimed at the male members of the audience, featuring content with a dash of macho.

The new channels launched on Tuesday March 7 and until Tuesday March 21, all DStv customers will get the opportunity to experience unlimited access to these channels. Thereafter, uninterrupted access will continue for all customers on Premium, Compact, Compact Plus, Family and Access bouquets who stay continuously connected for three months or more.

“When putting together this rewards programme, we analysed the best global rewards practices, as well as what our customers love about the DStv brands. The rewards offered had to provide greater value to our loyal customers beyond the normal, while also providing more motivation to stay loyal to our platform,” added Mangwende.

“We’re confident that the rewards we have lined up for DStv Thanks now and in the future will not only enhance our customers’ television viewing experience but also solidify their connection to our platforms.”