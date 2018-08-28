MultiChoice partners with ZAMCOM

Wenera cast at MTF launch PIC: COURTESY OF MULTICHOICE

MultiChoice has entered into a partnership deal with Zambia Institute of Mass Communication (ZAMCOM) which will see the Southern Region Headquarters of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy housed at ZAMCOM from October 2018.

The partnership agreement comprises a lease agreement for the Academic Premises of the Academy as well as the accommodation for the 20 students from across the Southern Region at ZAMCOM Lodge.

“By working in partnership with local creative organisations, we will use our people, facilities and network to provide a select group of 20 young people with a tailored 12-month apprenticeship, equipping them with the skills, knowledge, experience and qualifications to help launch a successful career within the creative industry,” said Academy Director for MTF Southern Africa, Berry Lwando.

Signing on behalf of MultiChoice, Southern Africa Regional Director Nyiko Shiburi said that in line with the purpose of MTF, which is to ignite Africa’s creative industries, MultiChoice will continue to support the growth of the film industry in the Southern Region and in Africa as a whole.

“We believe that given an opportunity, an empowered new generation of filmmakers and TV professionals will rise to take their place at the forefront of local creative industries, producing the very best of local African content that our customers desire. Running the MTF Academy at the ZAMCOM campus signifies our continued commitment to work with the Government of Zambia to develop the local film and television industry,” said Shiburi.

In turn, the Executive Director of ZAMCOM, Charles Mubaanga said that this partnership with MultiChoice aligns with ZAMCOM’s mission to provide quality training and maintain a wide network of institutions within the industry and globally.

“As an educational trust, we are excited that the next generation of students will be equipped with the knowledge and skills to contribute professionally to the broadcasting industry in the Southern Region. We look forward to welcoming the MTF students from across the Region to the ZAMCOM campus here in Lusaka,” revealed Mubaanga.

MultiChoice will soon announce the 20 successful applicants from Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe whom have been selected into the first-ever MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy.