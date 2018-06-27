Munyati happy with response to competition

Nigel Munyati and wife Esther at the ZIFF 2016 opening ceremony PIC: S.MOYO | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust (ZIFFT) boss, Nigel Munyati has revealed that he is happy with the response to the just ended Smartphone Short Film competition.

“The competition is already a great success in that we have discovered latent filmmaking talent that has been dormant right here in Zimbabwe. We are delighted with the submissions that we received and we believe that as time progresses more Zimbabwean youth will appreciate the freedom of speech that they now have and express themselves even more in future,” he said.

Munyati added the competition has proved beyond doubt that there is a bright light at the end of the Zimbabwe film industry tunnel.

“The films will be judged on the basis of their interpretation of the theme (Being Zimbabwean), creativity, and the technical qualities of such as camera, sound, and editing,” revealed Munyati. Jurors will first select the 10 best films, from which the top three will be awarded prizes of $500, $300, and $200 respectively. Additionally, the public will be invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award from these 10 films. Voting will be on ZIFFT’s Facebook page, and the winning film will get $100.

The winners will be announced on various social media platforms and the Awards Ceremony is slated for Alliance Franchaise on July 12.

A brainchild of the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust in conjunction with Alliance Française, the competition received a total of 46 submissions.

The competition’s jury comprises renowned filmmakers Rumbi Katedza (Harare), Priscilla Sithole (Bulawayo), Nigel Ndlovu (Bulawayo) and Igi Matope (Mutare); Radio personality Patience Phiri (Skyz Metro, Bulawayo), Prudence Chingosho from ELEVATE and Frank Chabasseur from the Alliance Française Harare. Adjudication will be completed on 29 June.