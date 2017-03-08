Muridzo takes swipe at media

Andy Muridzo in action. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

“Relations between me and Maselo were never that bad as reported by the media. He is going to release the songs I did with him and these are going to appear on the same album with the other songs that were produced by DJ Tamuka from MTM,” said Andy Muridzo in an interview with Zimbo Jam.

Muridzo blamed the media for creating an illusion and heightening tension between him and his former producer, and vowed to work with him beyond the ‘Tirikutenderera’ album being launched on March 22 at the 7 Arts Theatre.

“Look, things were never as bad as they were made to look. Problem with you media people is the way you prematurely report on these issues, it’s just wrong.

“Maselo and I will keep working together even beyond this album regardless of the fact that I am part of MTM now. As a musician I work with a number of producers and this what is going to be happening,” revealed Muridzo.

Muridzo also responded to the noise by his fans, who are questioning his decision to join MTM saying, “In life, no matter how good you are at anything, it doesn’t do you any good if you have no good relations with the people who helped you rise.

“People should understand that I came from Jah Prayza when everybody else was busy saying I am imitating him, he mentored me so that is why I decided to retrace back my roots and join MTM.

“MTM to me is a positive step, but it doesn’t mean that I am not going to be my own man. I can still be Andy but while also identifying with the MTM team. That is why you see Maselo is also part of the album that will be released while I am still going to be maintaining my Military Touch Identity.”

Meanwhile, Baba Keketso as he is affectionately knows has said his upcoming album will show Zimbabwe that as an artist he has matured.

“Anyone who is going to listen to this album will testify that Andy moved from one step to another because it is packed with mature music,” he said.