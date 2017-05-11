MussaEffect drops new single

Hip Hop artist MussaEffect PIC: COURTESY OF MUSSA

Afro fusion artist, MussaEffect is set to drop his new single, ‘TurnMeUp’ on Saturday May 13 at a concert slated for the Travel Plaza rooftop.

“On this track I worked with Bulawayo based rapper, Cal_vin, Dice and Macq,” said Mussa

The 21 year old vocalist also revealed the video for the new single is also ready.

“The TurnMeUp music video is ready and coming soon, I’ve also been working on a few collaborations but I can’t talk about that right now.

“But I plan on releasing a few more singles in 2017,” added Mussa.

The youngster highlighted that TurnMeUp is more on the hip hop side because it’s a song he did to show his versatility as an artist.

Though still very new in the music circles, MussaEffect has been involved in some interesting projects.

His first featured single, ‘Silent Night’ (Dice featuring MussaEffect) released December 2016 landed itself on Trace Africa and was number one on the ZimTop10 charts on the Zambezi Magic channel on DStv for five weeks in a row.

He was privileged to perform at the Toni Braxton and Baby Face welcome party with Macy Huber in 2015. He also performed and was master of ceremony at the Toya DeLazy Rocking Harare concert in 2016.