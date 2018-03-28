Mutare Boys maintains Eutelsat dominance

Takunda Nyambuya (17) of Mutare Boys High School was named winner in the poster category PIC: COURTESY OF MULTICHOICE ZIMBABWE

After Mallorn Marume won the 2015 DStv Eutelsat Star Awards poster category at country and continental level, students from Mutare Boys High have managed to maintain their dominance in the competition at country level.

When MultiChoice Zimbabwe released names of 2017 winners at country level who will proceed to compete at the mega continental clash, it was no surprise to find that Mutare Boys High had a student who have made the cut.

“We are pleased that the prize winners come from a number of schools across the country and we are hopeful that they will do well in competition against the other countries’ national winners, as their submissions have now gone for consideration at international level,” said publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, Liz Dziva.

“We would especially like to commend Mutare Boys High School, which has provided a regular set of quality entries over the years, particularly in the poster category. We had entries from newcomers, including Harare High School, Mbare. It was interesting to note that St Columbus won the essay category in the previous competition, when the winner was Andile Dube.”

In the essay category, the 2017 winner is Einstein Mubemi (14) of St Columbus High School in Bulawayo while the runner-up is Kudzai Kafesu (17) of St Ignatius High College near Harare. In the poster category, Takunda Nyambuya (17) of Mutare Boys High School was named winner, and the runner-up is 17-year-old Gabriella Makandidze of Matopo High School near Bulawayo.

The competition is hosted each year by leading pay-TV operator MultiChoice Africa and satellite company Eutelsat, and is aimed at encouraging students to take an interest in science and technology in general and at satellite technology in particular.

Since the competition was launched in 2011, Zimbabwean students have fared well at international level with poster and essay sections having been won by Zimbabweans against stiff competition from peers across the continent.

