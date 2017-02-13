Mutendi’s tap into billion dollar toy industry

Tsitsi Mutendi at her toy stand at the Spielwarrenmesse Toy Fair in Germany PIC: COURTESY OF DANIEL MUTENDI

Whilst the local economy might not be doing well, the world is not stopping and more opportunities are being created out there.

With this in mind, the innovative Mutendi couple who are behind the successful glossy Jewel Magazine, have decided to expand their wings and venture into the multibillion dollar toy industry.

Daniel and Tsitsi Mutendi were recently in Germany for the annual Spielwarrenmesse Toy Fair where they were exhibiting their locally made handmade toys.

“Spielwarenmesse is the biggest toy fair industry in the world. This is where international toy markets come together: renowned brands, toy innovations, licensed products, trendy start-ups, buyers of large chains, independent retailers and a plethora of media representatives make the toy fair in Nuremberg, Germany, the most important event for the toy industry,” reveled Tsitsi.

She added that more than 2800 exhibitors from over 60 countries including 820 exhibitors not present at any other fair where al in Nuremberg.

“The fair attracts more than 70,000 visitors from 120 countries, including 20,000 visitors who only attend the Spielwarenmesse. One million products will be available including 75,000 new products,” she added.

On how they got to know about the fair she said, “Google is where you find everything and anything. That’s how we learn.”

She also indicated that this is a lucrative venture as the global toys and games market is set to balloon in 2020.

“As in any business, there are opportunities if you identify the possibilities. The global Toys and Games market is projected to exceed US$135 billion by 2020, driven by innovation.

“Most children play with toys and adults too. So toys are a lucrative venture anywhere and everywhere. Know your market and cater to its needs,” she revealed.

The Mutendi’s were exhibiting handmade toys at the fair, speaking on what is so special about handmade toys as opposed to those made by machines, she said, “Handmade provides more jobs. Handmade is more ethical and makes the produce unique.

Currently the couple that started investing in the toy sector in 2015 is only publishing toys but in future they want to grow and be amongst those pocketing millions in the sector.