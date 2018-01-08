Muzondo upbeat ahead of ISPA 2018

Tafadzwa Muzondo in New York PIC: COURTESY OF MUZONDO

Award-winning thespian, Tafadzwa Muzondo is upbeat ahead of his debut participation at the International Society for the Performing Arts (ISPA) 2018 Congress to be held in New York City, USA from January 9-11.

Muzondo is a producer, director and actor, the brains behind Theatre paBridge.

“The opportunities presented by this global fellowship exceeds my personal and professional development as a creative practitioner and social entrepreneur, but also to the performing arts sector and arts industry in Zimbabwe considering my leadership positions as the current treasurer of Zimbabwe Theatre Association (ZiTA) and Founding Chairperson of Association of Community Theatre Artists in Harare on top of volunteering in arts and cultural activities,” said Muzondo who is already in the USA.

“Interacting with leaders from leading production and promotion organisations across the world will make me put Zimbabwe on the international map for the right reasons as I appreciate arts promotion strategies from developed and developing countries. I already intend to share this experience with interested artists in a series of workshops targeting college students, community artists and other social enterprises or community development movements upon my return”.

Muzondo added that this is not only a turnaround point for himself but the entire theatre fraternity.

“This opportunity means 2018 is starting on a high note for me as an artist, EDZAI ISU as an organisation and the arts industry in general as I am set to meet prospective partners for short to medium and long term projects,” he added.

On how he managed to get involved with ISPA he said, “There was a call for applications under their global fellowship programme and I realised I had what it took so I applied and when I was accepted I was thrilled to realise that my work in the arts has made me appreciated an arts leader alongside other leaders from all over the world. I was elated to find out the calibre of arts leaders that I am set to interact with in this programme.”

Amongst a host of activities and workshops the fellows will be exposed to, Muzondo has highlighted that he is looking forward to the arts management seminar.

“This arts management seminar at global level could not have come at a better time than now when I am working on establishing a world class arts hub at Theatre PA Bridge and establishing other creative spaces as well as taking EDZAI ISU to another level (from a theatre group to a fully-fledged transformative arts organisation). It will also help me broaden my fundraising skills in my capacity as a producer of EDZAI ISU and the new ZiTA treasurer,” he highlighted.

ISPA is a global network of more than 500 leaders in the performing arts with representation from more than 185 cities and all regions of the globe. ISPA members include facilities, performing arts organizations, artist managers, competitions, funders, consultants and other professionals working in the performing arts.

