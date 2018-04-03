Mwenje Mathole the rare gem

Frisky voiced guitarist, Liberty Mathole aka Mwenje Mathole PIC: COURTESY OF JOEL DUMA PHOTOGRAPHY

Nowadays, a few young artists are excited in pursuing a musical career that follows a non-pop route – stretching their hand far deep in writing meaningful, relatable yet inspiring compositions. Mwenje Mathole is one such rare gem.

The frisky voiced and dexterous guitarist born Liberty Mathole, grew up in the Midlands Proovince where he did most of his education.

This is where his musical journey started as a hobby.

Years later, he moved to the capital, Harare to pursue studies at the University of Zimbabwe where he is completing an Honours in Theatre Arts.

A singer-songwriter and acoustic guitarist with a very distinctive, soulful and husky voice, and an easy-going, melodic style that ought to reach every good music loving ear. He has released several singles in the past and he is also a film and playwright and director, actor, poet and fashion designer.

Mathole employs his original composition formula which he calls mamoa or Sipiti which speaks of colour, movement, shape, and texture amongst other creative elements in a method of composition and he defines it as, “to create music without limit to styles of traditional, current or future art hegemonies”.

“My music, art, and massage seeks to stir critical thinking and social reformation towards Ubuntu and equity in participation in empowerment development of individuals, communities and nations through all forms of civic engagement in the ever-evolving, unlimited ethnicities, and cultures with a passion to celebrate the Creator whilst embracing the creations,” said Mathole.

The 30 year old has over the years performed at different events such as the Acoustic Night and was a finalist at the 2017 Dreamstar talent show.

He is part of a new generation of talented and versatile artists who are working hard to disrupt the space through voice, sound, and meaning. Trust Makurumure, Divine Chitubura, Munyaradzi Nyamarebvu, Masa and many others are good examples of musicians who possess amazing voices and talent but remain obscured in the highly competitive sector.

Mathole is destined to step on to the national music stage this year as he prepares to drop an EP and his debut album titled ‘Svingobgwe’ in April and August respectively.

