Mzansi comedy nights a learning point for Zim comedians

Mzansi Comedy Night host and comedian Tall ass mo PIC COURTESY OF TRANSAFRICARADIO.NET

Wednesday night I am scrolling through channels on DStv and suddenly I switch to Mzansi Magic and there is a cool comedy show taking place.

They call it Mzansi Comedy Night.

What got my attention is the fact that most of the acts besides the host, Toll Ass Mo, are pretty new on the South African comedy scene – above all they were dishing out some dope jokes.

After 30 minutes the show was over and I had enjoyed stuff from three acts I did not know.

This got me thinking, can’t our local comedians do the same?

Even without a sponsor, if Zim comedians join forces and host a comedy show with 10 seasoned and 10 budding acts they can also produce content which can be used on platforms such as Zambezi Magic.

Many times comedians like most local artists always cry for opportunities to come their way but as we start a New Year, I challenge comedians to create their own opportunities.

Do not wait for someone to buy into your vision, just do it as a united front and you will get the investors attention.

The three acts were not out of this world at all they were just fine – they made the audience laugh and that’s what counts.

Many Zim comedians can out perform the three acts I watched on Wednesday night but because those guys are now more visible than my local brothers and sisters, the world will celebrate them and before you know it they will develop into amazing acts.

So the ball is in your court funny people. The potential is there, since 2015 the comedy buzz has not been up there on a consistent basis in Zimbabwe.

Rise up and change the game in 2018!

