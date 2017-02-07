NAMA urged to change its approach

The Creative Economy Outlook Zim(CEOZ), has challenged the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) to play a central role in the development and preservation of art past the red carpet.

In a three paged document, CEOZ which is a portal that analyses and provides tools for the growth of creative industries in Zimbabwe, stated that NAMA has to play a more significant role in the creative economy.

“If the institutional framework of NAMA could be expanded, it has a potential to play a significant role in the local creative economy,” it states.

Instead of just focusing on honouring already groomed talent, NAMA has been urged to play a pivotal role in the identification of talent from grassroots and educating parents on the value of art so that they support their gifted children.

“Through outreach in schools, NAMA can help demystify the arts amongst unsupportive or highly conservative parents, who neither see the value of the arts in the curriculum nor support their artistically gifted children to pursue the arts,” suggested CEOZ.

NAMA which many Zimbabweans simply know as an event has been challenged to shift from this norm to being a continuous process of engagement with the public so as to recruit more people into the arts industry.

“NAMA can get support from selected award winners to do NAMA career day across the country and to present an insider perspective of working in the arts industry,” read the document.

Many artists have been honoured and recognised on the red carpet, but NAMA has not fully paid attention to the chaotic lifestyles that some of them lead, with many of them dying as paupers from drug abuse and furthermore without social security benefits.

“The tragic health and financial hardships faced by too many members of our musical fraternity and artists in general warrants that NAMA pay attention to structurally contributing to industry efforts to enhance artists’ protection and social security. NAMA are strategically placed to engage with National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

“Artists especially musicians are most affected by alcohol and drug abuse. Alcohol and cigarette companies are major sponsors for arts events and it is not unreasonable to require a percentage of such support to be levied towards the rehabilitation efforts for survivors of dependencies in the arts sector,” it added.