NAMAs: the delight of Zimbabwean artists?

The sort after NAMA trophies

Though the National Art Merit Awards (NAMA) are some of the highly criticized awards in the country, second only to the Zim Hip Hop Awards, there seems to be a growing desire by artists to be recognized by the platform.

There is always a lot of controversy around the awards but come to think of it, these are the only consistent national awards honoring artists across all genres and with the rest of the other platforms being inconsistent, the NAMA’s have become the pride of local artists.

This is evidenced by the increase in submissions to the awards over the past two years.

Recently NAMA released a statement showing that there was a 72% increase in submissions ahead of next year’s edition.

“The 17th National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) received a resounding total number of entries of 1 334; giving a 72% increase from last year’s entries of 775. The closing date for the submission of entries was on 30th November 2017 and there was an increase in number of entries from all provinces,” read a statement from NAMA.

The statement revealed that those who submitted include production houses, studios, stables, galleries, organisations, associations, groups, artistes, monitors and/or the public.

A number of provincial awards have popped up over the past three years, but these only give one the status of a village champion whilst the NAMA’s give one the feeling that they are mighty conqueror’s.

Like this: Like Loading...