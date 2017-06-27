Blind actress takes her moving story across Zimbabwe

Edith Masango acting in the play.

Zimbabwe’s unique one-woman play, ‘Narratives from the Dark’ which features visually impaired actress, Edith Masango, is set to tour the nation starting this week.

It’s exactly a month since the play, written by Special Matarirano, premiered at Theatre In The Park in Harare, where it dazzled theatre enthusiasts during its three-day run.

The play, directed by Eunice Tava, is set to tour Masvingo (Charles Austen Theatre) and Mutare (Courtauld Theatre) on June 28 and 29 respectively, according to tour facilitators, Nhimbe Trust.

This production is an empowering theatrical stage play which provides hope to people living with disability and people facing any form of stigma, prejudice or discrimination based on different factors such as physical appearance, sex, class to mention a few.

“Through the play we seek to change the behaviour, attitudes, creeds and mentality of people living with disabilities in order for them to claim parity and equality within traditional societies that look down upon them, what makes it powerful and inspiring is the fact that it is based on the real life of the actress and offers authentic solutions to the concerns presented,” said play writer, Matarirano.

“Edith lost her eyesight at 20 years of age and in the play she depicts her reality and the challenges she faces as a visually-impaired young woman living in an unaccommodating society. She presents a window for the ordinary person to step into her shoes by highlighting some of the challenges she faces which the society overlooks. The play hence becomes a powerful tool for educating on the importance of tolerance and acceptance,” he added.

The play’s tour resumes later this year in various cities and towns amongst them, Bulawayo and Kadoma.

Gwen, a blind lady, finds herself confronted with two issues in her life; to fight for her rightful place within a stereotyping society and to fend for her needs in a struggling economy. She has to kill two birds with one stone and her attitude and mentality towards her challenges must bail her out. But she needs a robust inner strength to achieve her goals and the million dollar question is: Will she stand the test of time and wills?