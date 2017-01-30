National Eutelsat winners announced

DStv Eutelsat national winners: left, Shaun Matondo, top centre, Ruvimbo Jongwe, bottom centre, Andile Dube and Brandon Murira on the right. IMAGES COURTESY OF DSTV

5 SHARES Share Tweet

MultiChoice Zimbabwe has announced the finalists for this year’s DStv Eutelsat Star Aawrds.

According to MultiChoice Zimbabwe’s publicity and public relations manager Liz Dziva, the competition attracted a large number of quality entries from across the country, making it hard for the judges to come up with the winners.

“We were pleased with the definite increase in the quality of entries and an improved understanding of the benefits of satellite technology,” said Liz.

Andile Dube of St. Columbus High School in Bulawayo scooped the first prize in the essay category and Ruvimbo Jongwe of St. Dominics Chishawasha came second.

Hartzell High School’s, Shaun Matondo came first in the poster category ahead of Brandon Murira of Mutare Boys High School.

“The national competitions were run in other countries worldwide and on Tuesday February 7 in Lagos Nigeria the international winners will be announced,” revealed Liz.

Former astronaut and French minister and current advisor to the European Space Agency director-general Ms. Claudie Haignere will be the chief judge, a move which was aimed at motivating and as an incentive for female students to live up to their full potential.

The rest of the panellists include Ronke Bello CEO of Innovative Technology Literacy Services in Nigeria, Rodney Benn Regional Director for Africa of Eutelsat, Melt Loubser general manager of Broadcast Technology of MultiChoice Africa, Elizabeth Ohene a journalist and former Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Science and Sports in Ghana, Professor Stephen Simukanga former University of Zambia Chancellor and now Director General of the Higher Education Authority, John Ugbe Managing Director of MultiChoice Nigeria and Jenerali Ulimwengu a well-known writer, columnist and lawyer from Tanzania.

Since the launch of the competition in 2011, Zimbabwean students have fared well at international level.

Last year Mallon Marume won the overall African winner in the poster category and got to travel France and toured the Eutelsat headquarters, the Airbus Defence and Space and the France 24 television network with his father.

In 2015 Joseph Mahiya won the overall best in the essay category and also got to travel to France and witnessed a rocket launch amongst many other activities.