‘Ndopenga’ says Bryan K

The talented Bryan K PIC: COURTESY OF BRYAN K

Bryan K has dropped his first single in 2017 titled ‘Ndopenga’.

The track which was released early Friday morning features dancehall chanter Dobba Don and was produced by Mr Kamera.

The beauty of this collaboration is that its not the usual sound or message from Bryan.

Bryan is known mostly for his love jams but on this one he takes a detour and reflects on how difficult life was growing up as people looked down upon him.

Dobba as usual comes with some dope punch lines that give weight to the song, while his deep vocals give the needed variation from Bryan’s sharp, raspy vocals.

Mr Kamera made the collaboration more palpable by producing a unique rhythm, which is not your common Zimdancehall groove or the Bryan K feel.

Great job from the gentlemen overall.

Listen to the track below and tell us your thoughts.