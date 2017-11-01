I never dated Blaqs – Ammara Brown

Ammara Brown screenshot from Bhachura PIC: YOUTUBE

“I have never had any romantic relationship whatsoever with Blaqs. All we have had is a good working relationship, regards the making of my music videos,” said Ammara Brown, speaking at a press conference ahead of her debut album launch next week.

The award-winning singer said the aforementioned statement whilst responding to the question of whether it was true that the release of the ‘Akiliz’ video had been delayed due to a fall out between Ammara and music video director, Blaqs due to a broken relationship.

The Mukoko queen also highlighted that the delay in the release of the ‘Akiliz’ video was a technical issue and nothing else.

“The delay of the video is not Blaqs’s fault. It is just a technical issue.

“In fact Blaqs completed his job and we have since taken the video to South Africa for editing and soon we will be dropping it,” she said.

Moving onto the album, The singer is set to drop a 14 track album, ‘Ammartia’ on November 10 at The Venue in Avondale and she is pretty confident it will do well on the market.

“It has taken me a long time to come up with this album because some of the songs came to me in phases. As they came, I struggled to get producers that could deliver what I needed.

“However, I am glad that we finally have the product ready and all my fans can get a copy of the album starting next week Friday,” she revealed.

Ammara added that the album will be selling for $10 if one is buying the physical CD but will be way cheaper if purchased online.

She said the 14 tracks will appeal not only to the local audience but the international one too.

“We have made the afro-pop album not only thinking about our local audience but have infused elements that make it appealing to an international audience,” she said.

