The new face of Black Opal to be selected in September

A round of the 2017 finalists PIC COURTESY OF BOFOZ

The 2017 Black Opal Face of Zimbabwe (BOFOZ) final is set to be a glitz and glamour event slated for Zimbali next month.

The organisers of the event have taken 12 finalists into boot camp at Tree of Life where one of the finalists will walk away $8 000 richer with the first and second runner up bagging $4 000 and $2000 respectively.

This year’s festival is running under the theme ‘All Eyes on me’.

“Unlike the ‘normal’ pageants where only models with a certain weight and height are considered, BOFOZ always celebrates and accepts women of all shapes and sizes including those with at least two children to enter the contest,” said Tanaka Ngorora an executive at Black Opal Zimbabwe.

The 2017 winner will take over the throne from mother of three, Hazvineyi Chiota who was the 2016 ambassador of the newly improved brad which has transitioned from Black Opal to BLK/OPL which comes with a new foundation that caters for all shades – before there were shades only for dark skin.