New magic on DStv

2017 was a pretty good one for many local DStv subscribers as they enjoyed price slashes and introduction of new packages, specifically for Zimbabwe.

Though they are still some challenges regards payment methods due to inaccssebilty of foreign currency, DStv remains the best pay-tv platform ok the country.

Now, the magical experience one gets with DStv is set to get even better in 2018 with the rebranding of Vuzu Amp to 1Magic.

DStv Premium and Compact+ viewers welcome a new channel early in 2018, when 1Magic makes its debut on DStv channel 103 as a replacement for Vuzu Amp.

Publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, Liz Dziva, said 1Magic would feature a main offering of top international programming, complemented by a selection of South African and other African content, and would launch on Monday January 29.

“On this rebranded channel, viewers can look forward to an array of exclusive and riveting local programming like The River, Unmarried and Kheth’oMthandayo, along with audience favourites and the edgiest international series such as The Fixer, Ballers, Queen Sugar, Insecure and Survivor’s Remorse,” she said.

“Vuzu Amo fans will not miss out on favourite programming as 1Magic will continue to serve a mix of the compelling, relevant and entertaining shows they have enjoyed on this channel and which they will still see, along with new content for exciting and enhanced viewing experiences. 1Magic will become an entertainment destination of choice for viewers who enjoy gripping dramas, movies, soaps, reality shows and the latest pop-culture programming in various genres.”

Among the content will be the channel’s flagship soap, The River, which features what could be described as the crème de la crème of South African acting talent. It launches on January 29, led by a formidable cast made up of seasoned actors such as Sindi Dlathu, Hlomhla Dandala, Moshidi Motshegwa and newcomer Larona Moagi.

The River is about the deadly result of greed colliding with the lives of ordinary folk. Driven by the themes of love across social classes, avarice and a community fighting to survive, it’s a show that will quickly become a hot favourite among Zimbabwean viewers.

“In line with our vision to be the best African storytellers, M-Net has identified a need to provide the very best in entertainment for DStv customers who straddle want a strong global-meets-local experience,” said Dziva.

