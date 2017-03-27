New musical platform, Twelve, is birthed

Eren Levendoğlu PIC: COURTESY OF EREN LEVENDOGLU

A new monthly musical concert series dubbed ‘Twelve’, is set to start running on March 31 at St John’s College.

Twelve, which has an emphasis on classical and jazz music, will see one artist perform each month, putting on two shows in Harare, and hosting master classes and workshops for local musicians.

The concert series is being organised by Eren Levendoğlu, a Turkish-Zimbabwean pianist and violinist, who also created the Gümüşlük International Classical Music Festival that has run annually in Gümüşlük, Bodrum, on the south west coast of Turkey since 2004.

Levendoglu’s Gümüşlük Festival runs over an astonishing six week period in July, and involves thousands of musicians in workshops, classes, and of course, dazzling shows performed amid the ruins of the more than eight hundred year old ruins of the coastal city of Myndos.

“I started the Gümüşlük Festival with the aim of giving Turkish music students the chance to study and perform with international musicians,” read statement from Eren Levendoğlu.

“Very quickly there were not just masters coming in to play and mentor, but students from every continents too. And although the academy aspect of the festival was always at the heart of things, the 14 years it has been running has seen Gümüşlük expand astronomically on the concert side, with more and more concerts, and a famous piano competition taking place during the festival,” added Levendoğlu.

Local music students will be excited to know that Levendoğlu’s emphasis on learning is very much a part of her Zimbabwean concert series, with bursaries available to those performers who excelled in the recently ended Vocal and Instrumental Eisteddfod to attend master classes and workshops for free.

“Twelve aims to appeal to a broad audience and hopes through its educational component to motivate and encourage young music students,” says Levendoğlu.

The spectacular line up of performers includes celebrated musicians from Turkey, Brazil, England, South Africa, USA, Iran, Germany, and of course, Zimbabwe’s best classical musicians will be on stage too.