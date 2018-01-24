New roots reggae artist emerges

Blessing Maundukuse aka Brubeck Rasta PIC: FROM HIS ZVAMAKANDISIKIRA COVER

With hordes of artists focusing on dancehall, a void has been created in the reggae zone over the years.

However, that reality is set to change with the emergence of new roots reggae musician, Blessing Maundukuse.

The 35 year old is set to drop his debut 13 track album ‘Zvamakandisikira’ next week.

“I was inspired to title this album Zvamakandisikira because God created us specifically for a purpose. Realising it and embracing it is a beautiful thing. The song of course says the rest. Jonah is a good example he tried running away from his purpose you know what happened,” said the Chipinge born artist.

He said the album will be available online.

“The album will be available on Oyos Music starting next week. We will take it to radio stations this coming month. I am currently working on a video from a track taken from this album.”

On what his core message on the album is he said, “My music is all about teaching the word of God, inspiring people and entertaining them positively. The main message is promoting love.”

The singer who is also pursuing a career as an electronic engineer says he has other singles he has released.

“I did a number of tracks outside this album and they are available on Oyos Music.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Like this: Like Loading...