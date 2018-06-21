New talent show emerges, Loudly!

Singer songwriter Victor Stot, will be a judge at Zimbabwe's Edition of Loud! PIC: COURTESY OF AFRICAN FIRE MEDIA

Since the days of CBZ A Academy, Zimbabwe has failed to produce a top-notch talent search show for television. There have been some that have come and gone and others that are still there but when one looks at the quality of the productions, it’s quite appalling.

But the days of glory may soon be back if the organisers of the country’s brand nee talent search show, Loud Africa play their cards.

With an investment of US$300 000 into the first edition which roared to life this week and has already attracted over 170 contestants who are each paying an audition fee of $15 at the dopest club in the capital, Pablo’z – Zimbabweans might just be in for a good one come July end when the show begins to air on ZTV.

“We have invested about $300 000 into Loud Africa, buying state of the art equipment as well as employing a full time staff which include videographers, producers, editors, a fully fledged band and choreographers,” said show founder Mr Pablo.

He said the show was open to everyone regardless of age but those below the age of 18 will need the consent of their parents or guardians.

“We want to create a mega superstar and a celebrity, the winner’s money ($30000) is already secured and is in the bank, we are also looking at bringing an entertaining program that will change the face of Showbiz,” he added.

The Harare auditions kicked off this Monday at Pablo’Z in Borrowdale and will continue until June 28, 2018.

The second phase of the auditions is set for the recently opened Pablo’Z Gweru from 2 to 12 July 2018.

These will cater for aspirants from the southern part of the country.

Vivacious presenter Rebbeca Muchenje also known as Miss Becky will be the show presenter from the auditions until the finals.

The show which is being sponsored by Pablo’z Productions in partnership with African Fire Media will have its judges drawn from different entertainment industry people.

The judges’ panel will include radio personality and arts manager Zandile ‘The Zazalicious One’ Ndlovu, Power FM’s Hazvinei ‘DJ Chilli’ Sakarombe, singer Prayersoul, AfricanFire Media co-founder Martin Boka and singer songwriter Victor Stot.