A scene from Coco's new video 'Cruise Control'

Afro-fusion artist, Coco recently dropped the video for his new single, ‘Cruise Control’.

The video comes loaded with dope visuals that stand out when compared to what other local cats have dropped this year.

Another cool aspect about it is the script – they kept it simple and sweet. One can easily follow what’s going.

Checkout the video below and tell us what you think.

Like this: Like Loading...