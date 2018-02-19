Ngirozi Video Dropping soon

The launch of the Winky D 'Gombwe' album that features the song 'Ngirozi'

Earlier in the year we hinted that Winky D and Nafuna TV had joined hands to work on a video for one of the tracks on the Gafa’s new album and it appears we were right.

The video for the current hit track, ‘Ngirozi’ off the new album, ‘Gombwe’, was set to be released on the night of the album launch as a surprise but it appears Winky and team decided otherwise.

However, in a Facebook post made on Sunday, Nafuna TV boss, Enqore revealed that he had finished editing the video.

We wait and see if the Gafa can pull it off well this time around as videos not been an area of strength for him.

