Ngwena readies for debut live DVD recording

Trust Ngwenya the rising worshipper PIC: COURTESY OF TRUST NGWENYA

Rising gospel musician, Trust Ngwenya who spearheads the group, Deeper Worship Music is set to stage his debut live DVD recording at Theatre in the Park on March 11, 2017.

“As Deeper Worship Music will be recording our debut live in concert DVD album titled Deeper Worship Experience, a follow up to our 2016 single, ‘Thatha Konke’ which is getting good rotation on radio,” said Ngwenya.

“Our desire with this project is to reach out to people both locally and internationally, with a message to redirect them to their maker, create awareness of their need of him and inspire them to surrender to Him who is their life and sustainer,” added Ngwenya.

The recording will feature artists like Takesure Zamar Ncube, Petronella Sengwayo, Caleb Msipa as well as supporting acts from Wenyasha Chingono, Shepherd Majeye, and Abigail Dhemba.

Ngwenya also took time to share with Zimbo Jam how his musical journey began.

“My musical journey started in Bulawayo as a 14 year old church boy. I was part of an acappella group called Bowels of Praise group, mainly because of peer pressure.

“Later on, music grew to become a passion and then with time, I discovered it was actually my calling. After this discovery, I then decided to explore some more, and I joined a band at our church in 2000 called Echoes of Mercy.

“Around about the same time I was assigned youth choir director and learnt to play musical instruments. From there I started my first band in 2002 called Praise Unlimited which became popular in our church circles, and with its success I was selected to become national youth worship team director for my church,” recalled Ngwenya.

Life took a twist for Ngwenya when he moved to Harare to pursue a diploma in electronic engineering.

“In 2006 I moved to Harare, pursuing a Diploma in Electronic Engineering: Computer Systems. During that time I got a detached from my comfort zone, Bulawayo and I only was a musician at the local church.

“It was in Harare where I met Minister Takesure Zamar Ncube who became a close music colleague. I worked with him when he started his first band in Harare which was mainly a boy band. I admired his passion for God and music writing skills.

“I was part of the first single he produced called ‘I don’t wanna miss’, and have worked with him in Worship Addicts till today where I have also had the privilege to be his music director,” revealed Ngwenya.

As time moved on, the calling caught up with Ngwenya and he started his own movement.

“I started Deeper Worship Music in 2013 with a desire to further respond to the call to create an atmosphere where people can encounter God. I started the group with three of my friends from my local church. God then entrusted us with more responsibilities of going an extra mile to mentor other musicians to be excellent well groomed worshippers.

“To date the ministry has produced an artist by the name of Sheppard Majeye, who produced his debut album in November 2016 and also recorded a live in concert DVD. The ministry has grown beyond confines of a local church, it now has membership with artists from different churches but share the same goal,” added Ngwenya.