NHIMBE launches Cultural Leadership Programme

Debut fellow is Charmaine Mudau PIC: COURTESY OF Ms. MUDAU

NHIMBE Trust has launched the U40 Cultural Leadership Programme to develop the skills and experience of potential leaders in the cultural sector.

“The U40 Cultural Leadership Programme is a major 3-year programme to promote excellence in leadership in the local creative/cultural industries and the cultural sector generally,” read a statement from Nhimbe Trust.

The programme was created in response to the difficulties many cultural organisations in Zimbabwe face in recruiting and retraining visionary and innovative local university graduates, with capacity to meet the industry’s future needs.

After a call for applications, the debut fellow is Charmaine Mudau, who recently attained a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in Language and Communication Studies with Lupane State University, where she was also in the Student Representative Council.

The 24 year old has a wide understanding of creative industries, not only by her acquired academic skills, but her own strong interest and a serious passion for the arts.

“This is a great learning opportunity for me and I feel honoured to be become the first Fellow of the programme. I hope to gain new knowledge and skills in cultural leadership, from both local and international perspectives, through a broad range of networks and partners of Nhimbe in the field of culture and development,”said Madau.

Like this: Like Loading...